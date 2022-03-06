Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

NYSE:VLO opened at $85.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $93.77.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 445.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 20,420 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

