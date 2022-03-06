Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.57.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VVV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VVV opened at $30.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.57 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

