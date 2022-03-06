VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Stock Position Increased by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,994 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up 6.9% of Activest Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $11,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOAT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,405,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,319,000 after purchasing an additional 761,356 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,262,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,657,000 after purchasing an additional 239,906 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1,462.2% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 206,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,145,000 after purchasing an additional 193,522 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,255,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 624,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,915,000 after acquiring an additional 177,652 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $72.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.14. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $64.85 and a one year high of $78.43.

