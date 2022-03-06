VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Position Trimmed by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,887,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period.
VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $255.35 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $216.14 and a 1-year high of $318.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.51.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.