VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Position Trimmed by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,887,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $255.35 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $216.14 and a 1-year high of $318.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.51.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $1.573 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 0.54%.

