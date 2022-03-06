Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Decreased by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,106. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $137.32 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.00.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.