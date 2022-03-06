Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,609,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,979 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,121,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,521,000 after purchasing an additional 513,977 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,026,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,364,000 after purchasing an additional 797,150 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,280,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,766,000 after purchasing an additional 244,902 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,280.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,935,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,804,000 after buying an additional 7,787,974 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $55.26 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.75 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

