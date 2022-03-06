Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management decreased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 7.5% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $33,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 252.7% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $390.16 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $335.60 and a 52-week high of $467.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $420.28 and a 200-day moving average of $427.71.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

