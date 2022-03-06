Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.3% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $88.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,924,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,839,720. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $87.85 and a one year high of $96.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.159 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.