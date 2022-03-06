Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.3% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $88.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,924,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,839,720. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $87.85 and a one year high of $96.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.80.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (VCIT)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.