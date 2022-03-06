Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,823 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,770,000 after purchasing an additional 411,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300,601 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 311,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,152,000 after purchasing an additional 298,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 117.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 241,617 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $205.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.40. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.57 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

