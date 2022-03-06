Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veery Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 615,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 82,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $397.34 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $342.59 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $414.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

