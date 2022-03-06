Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.7% of Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.86. 8,042,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,055,434. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $80.96 and a 12 month high of $87.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.73 and a 200 day moving average of $84.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

