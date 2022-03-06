Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Lowered to $255.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Guggenheim from $350.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Veeva Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $289.79.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $187.69 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $185.12 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.81. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.30, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

