Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) CEO Sells $1,947,756.00 in Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,947,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:VTR opened at $55.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 105.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 339.63%.

VTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 135.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

