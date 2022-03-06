Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.760-$0.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VTR. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.71.

Shares of Ventas stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,525,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,296. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 105.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 339.63%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Ventas by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Ventas by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Ventas by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

