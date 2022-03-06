Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) and AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Head to Head Analysis

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Rating) and AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vericity and AIA Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericity 0 0 0 0 N/A AIA Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vericity and AIA Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericity $147.83 million 0.49 -$25.03 million N/A N/A AIA Group $50.36 billion 2.43 $5.78 billion N/A N/A

AIA Group has higher revenue and earnings than Vericity.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of AIA Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Vericity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Vericity has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIA Group has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vericity and AIA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericity -11.56% -10.42% -2.49% AIA Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AIA Group beats Vericity on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vericity (Get Rating)

Vericity, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations. This segment is also involved in the insurance lead sale activities through its eCoverage web presence. The Insurance segment provides term life, accidental death, and final expense products. This segment distributes its life insurance products through independent producers, including direct distributors that market to consumers through call centers and regional and national independent producer groups. Vericity, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About AIA Group (Get Rating)

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses. It also distributes investment and other financial services products. The company distributes its products and services through agents and partners. It operates in Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, Singapore, Brunei, Malaysia, Mainland China, Australia, New Zealand, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Vietnam, and India. AIA Group Limited was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

