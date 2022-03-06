Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Earns “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $61.00 price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $55.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.15. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $231.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.