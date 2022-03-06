Vertex Energy (VTNR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VTNR stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. Vertex Energy has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $14.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $412.64 million, a PE ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTNR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vertex Energy by 8,100.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 202,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

VTNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

