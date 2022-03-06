VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

VIAO opened at $9.57 on Thursday. VIA optronics has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $216.80 million, a PE ratio of -17.40 and a beta of -0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average is $8.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAO. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in VIA optronics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 354,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 12,695 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in VIA optronics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,387,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in VIA optronics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,194,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,782,000 after buying an additional 156,140 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in VIA optronics by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 45,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VIA optronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

