Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VSCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.27.

VSCO stock opened at $50.48 on Thursday. Victoria’s Secret has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 10,416.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

