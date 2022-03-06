Viña Concha y Toro (OTCMKTS:VCOYY) Trading Down 0.1%

Viña Concha y Toro S.A. (OTCMKTS:VCOYY – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.48 and last traded at $39.48. Approximately 700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 8,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.50.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15.
About Viña Concha y Toro (OTCMKTS:VCOYY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viña Concha y Toro (VCOYY)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Viña Concha y Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viña Concha y Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.