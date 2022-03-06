Viña Concha y Toro (OTCMKTS:VCOYY) Trading Down 0.1%

Viña Concha y Toro S.A. (OTCMKTS:VCOYY – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.48 and last traded at $39.48. Approximately 700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 8,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15.

About Viña Concha y Toro (OTCMKTS:VCOYY)

Vina Concha Y Toro produces, bottles and labels premium wines, varietal and varietal blend wines, all of which are marketed and exported by its susidaries. The Company, together with Hiram Walker, also distributes Hiram Walker whiskey, vodka and gin throughout Chile.

