Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VIR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.43.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.07. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $68.20.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $812.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.90 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The business’s revenue was up 46771.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 400,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $21,093,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $41,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 479,704 shares of company stock worth $24,276,001 in the last ninety days. 30.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 9,370.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,055,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 485.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 967,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,523,000 after purchasing an additional 802,652 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,620,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,731,000 after purchasing an additional 483,261 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 500.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 352,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 293,552 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $12,173,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

