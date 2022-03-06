Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Rating Increased to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $36.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VIR. TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.43.

VIR stock opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $68.20.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $812.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.90 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46771.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 400,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $21,093,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 479,704 shares of company stock worth $24,276,001. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 7.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,792,000 after buying an additional 46,639 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $3,787,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 236,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,151,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,743,000 after purchasing an additional 273,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 588,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,823,000 after purchasing an additional 31,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

