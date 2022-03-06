Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Receives GBX 233.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 233.50 ($3.13).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VMUK shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.35) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Monday, February 21st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.29) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.55) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

LON:VMUK opened at GBX 169.30 ($2.27) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 6.20. Virgin Money UK has a 52-week low of GBX 159.45 ($2.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.93). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 191.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 190.56.

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider Clifford Abrahams purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of £51,300 ($68,831.34). Also, insider David Duffy sold 4,144 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.20), for a total value of £6,796.16 ($9,118.69).

Virgin Money UK Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.