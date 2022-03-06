Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE VGZ opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. Vista Gold has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $1.40.
About Vista Gold (Get Rating)
