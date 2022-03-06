Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 3,015 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $15,261,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,312,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,482,000 after buying an additional 134,434 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $341,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 197,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,790,000 after buying an additional 49,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.31.

Shares of EPRT opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $32.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.27.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 41.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 128.40%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

