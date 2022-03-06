Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $733,000 Stock Position in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) by 279.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,219 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PDS Biotechnology were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PDS Biotechnology by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Matthew C. Hill bought 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $26,071.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDSB opened at $5.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $152.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 2.47. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85.

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

