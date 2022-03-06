Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $790,000 in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 83.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 128.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 17,618 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 24.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 18.8% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $128.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $148.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.60.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The business had revenue of $844.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.83.

Lincoln Electric Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.