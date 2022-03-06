Voloridge Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 164,197 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in NetApp by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,248 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 51.2% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in NetApp by 173.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,473 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in NetApp by 107,112.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,308 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 34,276 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.61.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $187,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,812 shares of company stock worth $2,517,265 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NTAP stock opened at $80.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

