Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in H. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 6,220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $279,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $4,369,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,080 shares of company stock valued at $4,873,940. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

H opened at $90.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.55 and a beta of 1.48. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $67.70 and a 1-year high of $108.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.77) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on H shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.69.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

