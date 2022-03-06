Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,809,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,447,000 after purchasing an additional 974,139 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 29,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WPM. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

NYSE:WPM opened at $46.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.68. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

