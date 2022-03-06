Warburg Research Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €29.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($32.58) target price on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FNTN. Barclays set a €28.00 ($31.46) price target on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.40 ($30.79) price target on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($21.35) price target on shares of freenet in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €21.30 ($23.93) price objective on shares of freenet in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($25.84) price objective on shares of freenet in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €24.27 ($27.27).

FNTN opened at €21.86 ($24.56) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €24.08 and a 200-day moving average price of €22.90. freenet has a one year low of €3.22 ($3.62) and a one year high of €32.92 ($36.99).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

