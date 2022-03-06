Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.870-$0.930 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of WRE traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,353. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.00 and a beta of 0.86. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $22.09 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 485.71%.

WRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRE. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $530,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

