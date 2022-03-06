Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Holdings Increased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,797,000 after buying an additional 1,253,935 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 487,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,364,000 after buying an additional 184,349 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 31,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WCN. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.13.

Waste Connections stock opened at $134.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.51. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.28 and a fifty-two week high of $138.82. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 41.26%.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

