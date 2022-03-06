Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Up to $1.48

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.48, but opened at $1.52. Waterdrop shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 31 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waterdrop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.95.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88.
Waterdrop Company Profile (NYSE:WDH)
Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.
