Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,631 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Waters were worth $11,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waters by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Waters by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in Waters by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Waters by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Waters by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WAT opened at $323.01 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $258.91 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.39. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.67.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

