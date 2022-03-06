Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,085 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens raised Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $569,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,729,066 over the last ninety days. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TTD traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,690,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,903,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.74, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.22. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

