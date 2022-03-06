Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,454 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 21.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Starbucks by 5.7% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $57,611,000 after buying an additional 28,114 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Starbucks by 7.0% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank boosted its position in Starbucks by 4.6% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 69,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.14.

In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $90.03. 7,179,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,586,625. The company has a market capitalization of $103.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.56. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $87.25 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

