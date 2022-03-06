Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 0.7% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 81,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 47,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 9,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 487,021 shares of company stock valued at $62,712,832 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.56. 5,389,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,895,744. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.05 and a 52 week high of $151.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

