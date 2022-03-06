Wedbush Trims Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Target Price to $21.00

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Wedbush from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Elevation Oncology in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Elevation Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.31.

Get Elevation Oncology alerts:

Shares of ELEV opened at $3.13 on Friday. Elevation Oncology has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $16.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.90.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elevation Oncology will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

About Elevation Oncology (Get Rating)

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Elevation Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevation Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.