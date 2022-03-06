Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,464 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60,556 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 608.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $53.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.01 and a 200 day moving average of $61.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.21%.

TOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.37.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total transaction of $36,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $1,751,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,500 shares of company stock worth $5,393,805 over the last three months. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

