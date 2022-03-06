Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 712,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Yellow were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YELL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yellow by 2,573.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 724,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 697,434 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yellow by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,130,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 406,050 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yellow by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 402,518 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yellow by 410.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 379,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yellow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Yellow from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Yellow from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of YELL stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 3.04. Yellow Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Yellow Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

