Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stock Position in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 203,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,960 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in BayCom were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in BayCom by 14.1% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 114,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 14,199 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BayCom by 14.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 16,221 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BayCom during the second quarter worth approximately $3,339,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in BayCom by 224.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in BayCom by 1.7% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 75,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

BCML stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $239.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.82. BayCom Corp has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $22.73.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. BayCom had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 22.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BayCom Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BayCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

