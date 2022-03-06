Wellington Management Group LLP Has $4.65 Million Position in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) by 132.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,195,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 680,500 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Orion Energy Systems were worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 14,636 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 16,755 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OESX stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.30 million, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $8.94.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 13.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

OESX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.44.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM), Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces and sells commercial lighting and energy management systems to wholesale contractors.

