Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 368,542 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,334 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 368,542 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,381 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 103,633 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,815 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHP. StockNews.com raised shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($29.32) price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.20) to GBX 2,300 ($30.86) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,001.17.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $73.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.40. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.1%.

BHP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.