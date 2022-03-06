Wellington Management Group LLP Takes $4.19 Million Position in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 197,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Get VIZIO alerts:

NYSE:VZIO opened at $11.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average is $18.24. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $28.80.

In other news, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 124,971 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $2,550,658.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $760,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 323,861 shares of company stock worth $5,877,300.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.09.

VIZIO Profile (Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.