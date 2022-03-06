Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $35.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. OTR Global upgraded Nutanix from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.27.

Get Nutanix alerts:

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average of $33.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.60. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $413.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $153,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $128,640.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,579 shares of company stock worth $8,442,786. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 26.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nutanix in the third quarter worth $88,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.