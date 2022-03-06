Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Short Interest Down 23.9% in February

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the January 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 10.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 16.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $16.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46.
About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
