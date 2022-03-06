Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Short Interest Down 23.9% in February

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the January 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 10.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 16.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $16.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%.

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.