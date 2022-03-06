WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $4,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in WestRock by 112.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,820,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,390,000 after buying an additional 3,081,506 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in WestRock by 5.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,212,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,124,000 after buying an additional 287,853 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in WestRock by 21.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,160,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,157,000 after buying an additional 896,281 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in WestRock by 0.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,036,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,141,000 after buying an additional 33,768 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in WestRock by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,631,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,107,000 after buying an additional 38,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on WRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

NYSE:WRK opened at $43.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. WestRock has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

