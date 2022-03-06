WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $173.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) to announce $173.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $172.70 million to $174.80 million. WideOpenWest reported sales of $286.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year sales of $709.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $707.70 million to $711.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $723.53 million, with estimates ranging from $719.90 million to $726.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.41 million. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of WideOpenWest stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $16.83. The stock had a trading volume of 429,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,670. WideOpenWest has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.72.

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $319,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $787,420. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

