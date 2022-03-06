Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc (NASDAQ:RTL)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lowered its position in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) by 83.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,945 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Necessity Retail REIT were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Necessity Retail REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Necessity Retail REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Necessity Retail REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Necessity Retail REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stanley R. Perla acquired 5,000 shares of Necessity Retail REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

RTL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Necessity Retail REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Necessity Retail REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Necessity Retail REIT in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Necessity Retail REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Necessity Retail REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

RTL opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $917.65 million, a P/E ratio of -24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This is a boost from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.44%. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -283.32%.

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

